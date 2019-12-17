Editor:
Reports that several bobcats in North Port were found dead with plastic wrapped around their necks are a reminder that disposing litter properly can be the difference between life and death. Many animals die from dehydration, starvation or suffocation. Some are struck by traffic or attacked by predators.
We can protect wildlife by rinsing bottles and jars and replacing the lids, crushing cans before recycling them, and folding back the tab on beverage cans to block the hole. To save animals from strangling on six-pack rings, cut apart all sections of plastic. Birds can get tangled in fishing line and swallow the hooks — prevent it by never going fishing and picking up discarded line. Plastic bags can choke or cause fatal intestinal obstructions. Take reusable bags when shopping.
Craig Shapiro, PETA
Norfolk, Virginia
