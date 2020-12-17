Editor:
A generous group of Boca Royale residents met at Howard’s for the annual Dine and Donate event. Dine and Donate allows Englewood based charities and Boca residents to meet and explore the philanthropic opportunities and needs in the greater Englewood community.
After informative presentations from each of the invited charities and ample opportunity to interact with the charity presenters, the attendees enjoyed an incredible gourmet meal prepared by the outstanding Howard’s team. Those in attendance decided themselves which charities resonated most with them, and made their donations directly to those charities. Overall, for the third consecutive year, we were successful in raising over $25,000 (this year over $30,000) to assist ongoing charitable agencies who support those in need in our community.
We also recognized and celebrated the Boca charitable spirit by special recognition of John and Ellen Nalepa. The Nalepa’s charitable efforts in our community, especially their 20 years of service in running the Loveland Center golf fundraiser, personify the generosity we seek to promote through our annual Dine and Donate event.
If you’d like to participate in next year’s dinner, feel free to contact Dan McMahon or Russ Airington to express your interest.
Daniel McMahon
Englewood
