Editor:
I’m dumbfounded regarding the reluctance to wear masks. All responsible medical professionals recommend them. Places that have mandated wearing masks have proved that it prevents the spread of the virus.
To those that claim it mitigates their freedom, I wonder why you aren’t protesting the wearing of bras or men’s briefs. Certainly they are more constricting of your freedom of expression. Regarding the recent writers to the editor referencing “scientific data” that deny the effectiveness of masks are false and misleading, please tell me where I can get an aluminum foil hat so I can access and debunk that information.
The Charlotte County Board should visit hospitals and funerals to gain a better perspective of their head-in-the-sand approach to wearing masks. Yes, business will suffer, but lack of a mandate to wear masks will only serve to delay the control of the virus and will result in fewer people available to support our businesses in the future.
And while I’m at it, every time I think that Trump has reached the bottom, he surpasses it. Recent “orders” to open the schools have no legal basis and are nothing but his attempt at bullying. His only purpose is to get the economy back on track, which he believes will help to get him re-elected. Interestingly, his announcements don’t mention any regard for the health of the children. Likewise, his (through his minions) attempt to discredit the esteemed Dr. Fauci are completely absurd. Trump’s lack of moral character is astounding.
Bob Reed
Punta Gorda
