Editor:
In reference to the letter on the Berlin Wall (The Wall of Shame). The Berlin Wall was built to keep people in. There were no gates for legal exit. People were executed trying to escape.
Our southern border wall is to deter illegal entry. Our wall has gates for legal entry. We do not execute people trying to enter illegally. The writer's comparison is totally bogus.
William Hussey
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.