Editor:

This is in response to Councilperson Lynne Matthews’ comments in a recent Sun article about Buckley’s Pass being “broken.”

Matthews has been involved in this project from its conception. For her to remark at this late date that the assessment methodology isn’t fair is not credible. Likely, the complainers she is now listening to are those who have been opposed to this project from the beginning. The difference now is that they have received their assessments and it’s their last-gasp attempt to torpedo this worthy project.

Unfortunately, Matthews is giving more credence to the whiners in her community than the majority of boaters who are hoping for a safe and pleasurable boating experience. She knows the length of this project has caused the costs to escalate and that further delay will result in higher costs for completion.

When calculated now, the most expensive assessment, $2,400 over the span of three years, is only $67 dollars a month, about $2.25 a day. That the assessed property owners in PGI are caused a “major financial burden” is laughable.

She should pay attention to the will and good of the boating community instead of those few who are opposed.

Skip Reed

Punta Gorda

