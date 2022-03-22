Editor:

Is anyone else absolutely outraged at the fact that an 18-year-old can destroy a playground, kill a beautiful 4-year old girl, put another in the hospital and walk on a $120 bond.

And to add insult to injury, the report attempts to blame it on an unsafe road. Only the person behind the wheel of a killing machine can drive in an unsafe manner. The road does not kill innocents.

My deep and sincere sympathy to the families of those beautiful young girls. You will all be in my prayers.

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments