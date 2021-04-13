Editor:
Potential environmental disasters like the Piney Point reservoir should be managed from the beginning by requiring the party applying for the EPA permit to establish a bond aimed at the eventual closure and cleanup. Is such a bond required now?
If there is no bond it's no wonder the company operating the mining operation goes into bankruptcy to avoid the cost of cleanup. Let's force industry to deal with the cleanup instead of leaving it to the taxpayers.
Duane Siegfried
Port Charlotte
