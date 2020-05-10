Editor:
On May 2nd, an opinion piece was published in the Charlotte Sun titled “Our students shouldn’t be reading these books” written by John R. Doner of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. It attempts to breathe new life into an old censorship campaign reliant on bullying school boards into removing books that the Florida Citizen’s Alliance deems objectionable. In the past, this bullying tactic has also targeted textbooks which present evolution and man-made global warming as scientific fact without presenting competing theories (i.e. creationism).
The Jan 8 Tampa Bay Times says of the group’s censorship efforts “Many of the books in question are considered serious literature, with the sexual references often a fleeting part of a larger story students are asked to analyze. If families or students oppose the content, in most cases they may request an alternative reading. Because they are objected to on religious grounds, should they be banned for all? ”
March 2019 Joe Henderson wrote for Florida Politics “Florida Citizens Alliance is for freedom, but only its kind of freedom. The FCA says it opposes indoctrination if it comes from the dreaded liberal left, but its kind of indoctrination is just fine. Censorship. Revisionist history. Religious exclusion. If that succeeds, where does it stop?”
I’d suggest if parents have questions about reading materials made available in their child’s school library, they feel free to contact their librarian or teacher to discuss. Trying to raise a mob to bully the school board in this way is shameful.
Todd Stanfield
Punta Gorda
