The writer initially seems to have a positive outlook about Gen. Lee. His viewpoint changes after reading comments in a book about him. I also read a book about the same man and came away with a different view. It all depends on how the book is slanted.
It's scary to sit in judgment of a man because you can't understand how the nation was being torn apart and the forces that were acting on the minds and emotions of people. To call Lee a traitor is just echoing what the book says and is a sad misrepresentation of those times.
Mr. Lee had to fill some big shoes, one that neither the writer nor I could ever fill. The book, I assume, is the same one that says the nation today is "Wiser and better" - really? Because of the racial problems in this country, some writer try to paint themselves in a different light to those who the war was all about. But you can't fool them for they can see through the smoke screen.
You can't become an expert on a person's thoughts and nature by reading slanted books - good or bad. Lee was pardoned. He went on to live a very successful life after the war and was revered then and to this day. The great problems with races are their inability to forgive wrongs and wanting revenge.
The Lords Pray says to forgive if we want forgiveness. If we forgave more, this country would be different
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.