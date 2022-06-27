The book "Lap Top From Hell," by Miranda Devine is about how a drug-addicted Hunter Biden dropped off his computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019. This is the documented story of dirty secrets and the evidence that President Joe Biden was involved in his son's business ventures in China, Ukraine etc.
And, yes, he lied to all of us with his denials. If Big Tech, the media and former intelligence operatives didn't stifle the New York Post's story, we would have known the truth long before the election.
Another book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (chief legal council for Children's Health Defense) and a Democrat details how Fauci, Gates and their cohorts used their control of the media, scientific journals, key government agencies, global intelligence agencies and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about Covid-19 and pathogenesis and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.
And, lastly, the clincher, a documentary movie/video "2000 Mules" by Dinesh-Dsouza. Absolute positive proof of the fraudulent 2020 election - what they did and how they did it will blow your mind!
We have been manipulated, blatantly liked to, the truth thrown under the carpet, etc.
They treat us like we are a bunch of ignorant jackasses. You and I did not just fall off the turnip truck. We are definitely smarter than they are. Now let's do something about it.
