Editor:
I read today that there was a protest yesterday against the war with Iran. I looked at the pictures and it reminded me of my college years on the '60s when such anti-war sentiment was a common theme.
I am proud that my Baby Boomer compatriots still have the same feelings and feel the importance of expressing them in public with the intention of attracting the attention of decision makers. These Boomers could easily sit back and do nothing but they choose to still show their fight for right.
Go Boomers!
Eileen Glassman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.