Editor:

I read today that there was a protest yesterday against the war with Iran. I looked at the pictures and it reminded me of my college years on the '60s when such anti-war sentiment was a common theme.

I am proud that my Baby Boomer compatriots still have the same feelings and feel the importance of expressing them in public with the intention of attracting the attention of decision makers. These Boomers could easily sit back and do nothing but they choose to still show their fight for right.

Go Boomers!

Eileen Glassman

Punta Gorda

