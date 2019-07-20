Editor:
It’s one thing for a newspaper to print the opinions of its readership, but it is another to print outright fabrication.
I refer to a letter in the June 18 edition alleging atrocities at the southern border that he likens to those of the Holocaust.
How ridiculous!
This is absolute, unadulterated nonsense that cannot in any substantive way be supported by facts, and the Sun should know that and refused to have printed this letter. Unless, of course, the Sun is merely attempting to prove the writer to be a fool.
Remember the old saying — you are entitled to your opinions, not your own "facts."
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
