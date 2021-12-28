Editor:   

This was a very factual article.

We currently are having an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Reportedly, there are 2,000,000 plus/minus illegals entering the United States on the southern border this year and none are required to get vaccinated against COVID.

The Biden administration wants all citizens to get vaccinated, but apparently there are different standards for those crossing our border illegally.

Allen Hagstrand

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments