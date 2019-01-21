Editor:
I like that our president is striving for real solutions on the border debate and not accepting the temptation to prolong the problem by kicking the can down the road.
He was elected in large part because of his position on border security. Much has been written about why the Democrats have changed their minds on the subject but regardless, they cling tenaciously to their obstructionist stance.
The people are sick of it. They want an end to the looping news coverage and analysis. Further, we want an end to the uncertainty. Are we secure or are we not? Do we know who walks our streets, attends our schools, accesses our benefits and commits our crimes? Do we know what new diseases are being seen in our health care facilities? Do we know what drugs are on our streets and who is peddling them? Do we believe in the sanctity of our nation? Do we support our immigration policy?
This debate has dragged on since the mid-1980s. It is time for a lasting solution.
So, while the process is painful, it is necessary.
Carolyn M. Brown
Englewood
