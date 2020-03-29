Editor:

I know we are looking for new things to fill our time now that most stores, restaurants, parks, etc. are closed. Well, I was overcome with exciting stuff on TV Sunday.

First I watched the Cherry Spitting contest. Somewhat boring because the drooling contestants were way off the record of 93 feet. Most of these spitters were in the 58-foot range. After that exciting venue I watched the arm wrestling action. No broken arms so I moved on.

Tractor pulling was o.k. but no engine explosions were seen. A NASCAR race from the 1980s wasn't bad, but I barley remember Neil Bonnent. Made a few margaritas and life improved. Best to all. It will be over sometime.

Chuck Fisher

Deep Creek

