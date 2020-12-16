Editor:
We recently visited the Peace River Botanical Gardens to see the holiday lighting display. The gardens are beautiful during the daytime but spectacular in the evening.
There are interesting displays wherever you look. The walkways are well lighted and easy to walk as they meander through the landscape. This is a local holiday treasure not to be missed.
Randy Hall
Punta Gorda
