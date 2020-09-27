Editor:
We are down to the last few weeks of the election and the gloves have come off. Both campaigns are spending millions in the pursuit of the illusive undecided and independent voter. There are charges and counter-charges, there are innuendos for the subtle of mind, lies and falsehoods for the rigid of mind and emotion. In short, something for everyone, democracy at its best and worst.
Colonial America was the land of opportunity for White people. Today, there is no country in the world that has more opportunity for all its people than the United States. In desperate pursuit of votes liberal Democrats push the false narrative that because there once was slavery America is still somehow an evil wicked place. This viewpoint wrapped around socialist ideology cannot but keep society polarized.
In 1920s Germany the Nazi Brown Shirts perpetrated street violence. They then told the people elect us and you shall have the peace, love and harmony you so desire. Liberal Democrats have taken a page out of Mein Kampf for they too say they can end street violence which ironically their devotion to ideology is the cause of.
Democrats must persuade some White voters they are really closet racists. Republicans need to persuade some Blacks the Democrats have done nothing substantial for them in the last 30 years. Which political party independent voters will consider the lesser of evils we shall find out November 3.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.