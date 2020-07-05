Editor:
I am a veteran and member of a "motorcycle club" with more insight to Sgt. Bernicchi’s Sunday column. I was there both Friday evenings to make sure no destructive action was attempted at The Wall.
The majority of us were not there to counter protest. Just to protect. From the sidewalk, Vietnam vets wondered how these marching people could be so thankless for the freedoms we have. From the street, marchers’ voices repeating as they passed “No justice, no peace.”
We try to make sense of the past destructive demonstrations in larger U.S. cities. One side, Black Lives Matter, and we need to change our thinking and action toward people of color. On the other, we will not tolerate any destructive actions toward this sacred symbol of freedom.
Sgt. Bernicche didn’t mention three signs from the demonstrators that should be disturbing to all of us. “All cops are bad” and “Blue lives don’t matter.” Yes there was shouting from the sidewalk. Don’t call out just the motorcycle members or one side for laughing and mocking. It occurred in the street as well.
Another young demonstrator's sign displayed toward the sidewalk. “NAZI PUNKS F… OFF”. Evil people do not want us working together. Easily recognized at the march. Thanks to the organizers and police, both demonstrations were peaceful. We can be proud of our community. There were friendly waves from both sides as we respected each others' position. Let there be peace and let it begin with us. God bless the U.S.A.
Michael Stow
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.