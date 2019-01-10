Editor:
I would like to commend the Sun for their columns by Marc Thiessen in Saturday’s paper, "The 10 worst things Trump did in 2018” and “The 10 best things Trump did in 2018.”
My wife subscribes to your paper and I have a subscription to another paper. They decided to print only one of the columns. I’ll let your readers guess which one.
Hint: It was the “worst” use of their editorial pages.
Doug Burmeister
Rotonda West
