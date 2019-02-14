Editor:
I am writing in regards to the recent article that described the beautiful new sidewalk being constructed on Oceanspray Boulevard in Rotonda West.
In the picture printed in the article it is obvious there are no homes on this street. It further details the future plans to build additional sidewalks in the county, one of which is on The Avenue of Americas, which is entirely commercial and has no apparent need for sidewalks.
My concern is the lack of any sidewalks on the unit through 100 block of Boundary Boulevard in Rotonda West. These two blocks are without a doubt the most heavily populated area in Rotonda. Why is it that the two aforementioned streets where there are no or few residents can be considered necessary for sidewalks when Boundary Boulevard is constantly overlooked?
Is need of any concern when these decisions are made to create new sidewalks? Certainly the tax base on Boundary is far greater than Oceanspray and the need for sidewalks exponentially greater than those that I mentioned. We have 142 residents in the Riverhouse Condominiums alone, who frequently walk and bike on this street. We have school children who walk to bus stops often in the dark. Many residents walk their pets here. This is a very serious safety issue.
Daniel Caulkins
Englewood
