Are gun laws the answer to stopping mass shootings? I think not.
Reuters reports a shooting in an elementary school in Suzano, Brazil. Six children killed. Two school officials and 17 others were shot and injured by gunmen. They report that the laws in Brazil make it extremely difficult to purchase guns, but it is not so difficult to obtain guns illegally.
We have laws against killing people. This applies to killings using guns, knives, poisons, clubs, automobiles and so many other means to do harm to fellow humans. Should we make it illegal to own knives, poisons, clubs, autos?
I imagine poison darts and brass knuckles could be added to the list of weapons that could kill people. Oh, lets add a few dangerous illegal drugs, too.
You say these weapons are not weapons of mass killings? I admit, some might not be weapons of choice for mass killings, but I do believe some nut case could devise a way to kill many people using just about any type of weapon.
Think back a few years. Terrorists used common box knives to take control of planes loaded with people and crashed them into the sides of buildings killing thousands of innocent people. Common box knives. I wonder how many guns it would take to kill 3,000 people.
Bill Timm
North Port
