Editor:
I am writing to encourage residents of Charlotte County to support scouting in our community. Scouting creates model citizens that become leaders in the community and in their chosen career. Some famous Scouts many will recognize are the movie producer Steven Spielberg, the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong, Gerald R. Ford who was the first Eagle Scout elected as president and actor Jimmy Stewart.
Scouts learn to make ethical and moral decisions by living the Scout Oath and Law. The three points of the scout oath are duty to God and country, duty to others and duty to self. The Scout law lists 12 virtues that Scouts aspire to live by daily.
Camping and outdoor adventure provides the backdrop for Scouts to learn to protect and preserve our environment. It connects heavily to our commitment to practice good outdoor ethics. Scouting also teaches skills beyond knots and wilderness survival. Scouting teaches a variety of leadership tools that can be used in school and beyond. Merit badge programs provide a huge variety of experiences related to career choices, hobbies and other interests.
Service is a major component of scouting. Both troop and Eagle Scout projects benefit the community. Coastal Cleanup and Feed the Harbor are just two examples of service. Cheerful service is also the purpose of the Order of the Arrow which is scouting’s honor society.
Supporting scouts is easy. First, encourage your children or grandchildren to join scouting! Then, purchase popcorn or support other fundraising efforts.
James Kantor
Punta Gorda
