Editor:
My a/c was not working properly and it took me awhile to notice it.
I was thinking it was hotter than usual. When I went to check on the temp it was 86 degrees and climbing. Boyd Brothers came out as soon as they could for me and fixed a simple problem. The tech they sent found the problem and fixed it properly. He also told me what was going on and it happened from time to time. He was so nice and easy to talk with and I cannot thank him enough.
Boyd Brothers was good to me this time, but they always have been, so thank you from the person who answered the phone to keeping me posted as to the fact help was on the way. They were super busy but still managed to put me in their schedule.
Thank you to everyone at Boyd Brothers for keeping me calm when I called and to the tech they sent. I've never had a bad experience with them. We used them with electric problems also. An amazing group of people. Thank you is all I can say, and I mean it from my heart.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
