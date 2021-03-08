Editor:
Democrats, are you happy that President Trump is no longer president? Sure, you are! Are you happy that President Biden is president? If your answer is yes, are you sure?
On the editorial page of the Charlotte Sun (2/8/2021) the political cartoon was spot on. President Biden at his desk signing executive orders with a woman saying “. . . And this one is for letting men shower with girls. . . This one . . . oh *#@! Just sign them!"
Hours after being sworn in, President Biden issued an XO opening up school bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports to any student, of any sex for equal treatment under the law, (transgender consideration).
Why did we have separate male and female sports and locker rooms in the first place? Title IX (1972) said women’s sports was a separate category because of physical differences. Male and female bodies are different and should have both privacy and fairness in competition. A genetic male, very possibly, has a physical superiority when it comes to sports. Examples: weightlifting, track and field, soccer, and gymnastics to name a few.
What began as a movement to protect the right of gays and lesbians no longer exists as it has become LGBTQ+ an all-inclusive movement of alphabetic genders.
Common sense, and science, shows that males have an advantage over females when it comes to sports. Women and girls have a right to female only programs. President Biden and the transgender lobby don’t agree. Do you?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
