I am a life-long Patriots fan. I don’t apologize for it. Tom Brady is a welcome addition to the Bucs, I hope they win. I am amused by people who suddenly embrace Tom’s greatness for we know it was just a few years ago, with the same passion, they were calling him “cheater!”
Kent Rosberg
Punta Gorda
