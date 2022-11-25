Perhaps you have heard or even said yourself to someone acting harshly, with cruelty or even savagery toward a victim: “Have a heart, man! Stop already!” By “heart” we do not mean the organ that pumps blood. We mean some sense of mercy, pity, compassion, empathy. The organ of this “heart,” this sense of feeling, is the brain, where ideas may form.
Some see human life beginning when a sperm enters an egg. But the sperm and the egg are already forms of human life. On some rare occasions, an egg cell may begin to divide and multiply on its own and become a mature individual (not XX or XY but XO).
An alternative to “human life begins with a heartbeat” is “human life begins with a brain that can form thoughts.” At what stage of human development does the brain become capable of forming an idea? When can it experience empathy, compassion, a sharing of common humanity with another person?
A fertilized egg does not yet have either a heart or a brain, just the potential to develop. Most fertilized eggs do not survive to develop either a heart or a brain but simply pass from the body. Thus, a fertilized egg may develop into a sensitive, thinking person but often does not.
So, which should be the better standard for judging the meaning of human life? An organ that pumps blood or an organ of interconnected neurons that can form and contemplate an idea?
