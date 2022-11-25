Editor:

Perhaps you have heard or even said yourself to someone acting harshly, with cruelty or even savagery toward a victim: “Have a heart, man! Stop already!” By “heart” we do not mean the organ that pumps blood. We mean some sense of mercy, pity, compassion, empathy. The organ of this “heart,” this sense of feeling, is the brain, where ideas may form.


