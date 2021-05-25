Editor:
Why do social media behemoths like Twitter, Facebook and Google represent existential threats to our democracy? 1. Because of their power: each dominates over 95% of their businesses. 2. Because they allow all kinds of disinformation to be published on their platforms. 3. Because they collect immense amounts of data on individuals which they sell and use to influence the behavior of unsuspecting citizens. 4. Because they ban the publication of viewpoints with which they disagree and often ban the authors of those viewpoints.
We are seeing riots, lootings, burnings and killings often based on false narratives and fueled by social media where activists and thoughtless people can influence tens of thousands in seconds. Social media will destroy our democracy and replace it with mob rule as we see happening in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta and other cities or with fascism backed by a federal police force, as citizens cry out for protection.
Many people concerned with the dangers believe that two steps must be taken: 1. break up these monopolies, and 2. reform or overturn Section 230 which will minimize the publication of disinformation and also stop social media editors from discriminating against views they dislike. “Section 230 is a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The provision essentially protects companies that host user-created content from lawsuits over posts on their services. The law shields not only internet service providers, like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon, but also social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Google.” (cnet.com)
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
