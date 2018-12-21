Editor:
The Christmas I remember most:
A life-threatening illness had kept me hospitalized for 18 months straight. Christmas 1989 was quickly approaching and it was to be the second Christmas spent consecutively in the hospital, breathing on a ventilator. Having a husband and young family at home made it all the more difficult.
The prospect of getting discharged before Christmas was looking very bleak, if I would survive at all, so all I wanted for Christmas was to be able to attend Christmas Eve services with my family at a Lutheran church nearby.
It was a long shot for sure, but that was my desire. It would mean a very expensive ambulance ride, along with a respiratory therapist to make sure I didn’t become disconnected form the ventilator.
A few days before Christmas, I received the gift I could never repay. I received an anonymous letter stating that all the arrangements had been made for me to be able to attend church via ambulance. It even included payment for a respiratory therapist to attend to me.
My doctor had bought me a brand new outfit to wear, and a wonderful respiratory therapist gave up her Christmas Eve to accompany me in the ambulance and during the service.
As long as I live and have memory, I shall never forget that very special Christmas Eve and the gift from a very special person or group of people.
Gail Cameron
Punta Gorda
