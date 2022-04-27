Eric Bretan’s opponent for Airport Authority believes we should vote for him because the airport is “good enough” and if it “isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” I don’t believe that we should be setting the bar so low for what should be the crown jewel of Charlotte County. What if Steve Jobs thought that cell phones were good enough? What if Elon Musk believed cars were good enough? What if Jeff Bezos saw the retail landscape and thought if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it?
Eric Bretan believes that the airport can be so much greater than it is today. Eric envisions an airport with three to four commercial carriers flying out of the airport every day. He believes the airport can work with the FAA to better control noise over residential areas. Eric wants to keep taxes paid by passengers and airlines low while ensuring it does not take on crushing debt loads. And he wants the airport to be the job and tax generator it has the potential to be by growing the commercial and industrial areas around the airport.
Maybe for a career bureaucrat, “good enough” is what the airport should aspire to be. Eric Bretan believes that with the right leadership, the airport can be a source of pride for every person in Charlotte County. Please join me in voting for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
