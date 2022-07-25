Eric Breton has not impressed in his bid for Charlotte County Airport Authority board seat. At Saturday’s debate at the Unitarian Universalists’ facility, his flippant answers to their debate questions and repetitive references to his “prestigious” banking experience only distanced himself further from local residents in Charlotte County.
Within the first few minutes of the debate, he implied that his opponent (incumbent Rob Hancik) was a “fly-by-night” pilot. Anyone who expresses judgements on past decisions they felt were wrong without research is doomed. Breton responded to the question regarding human trafficking at the airport in his flippant, disrespectful manner - he was not aware that PG airport was the second airport in Florida to join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Transportation's new Blue Light Initiative!
He complained that the airport has no Starbucks or McDonalds and implied the decision to bring in Rosati’s Pizza was less desirable, not even knowing where the pizza establishment is going. I have to say the straw that broke the camel’s back was his repeated referrals to the Miami and Fort Myers airports - actually comparing PG airport to them! If we wanted to live next to a big airport we would have moved to Fort Myers or Miami.
