For some reason, Eric Bretan’s bureaucrat opponent for Airport Authority likes to talk about all the things he can’t do. He can’t attract other airlines to the airport to compete against Allegiant. He can’t affect ticket prices. He can’t deal with aircraft noise. He can’t impact Charlotte County property taxes. He can’t grow the airport without debt, giving financial control over the airport to Wall Street. Is there anything he is able do?
Eric Bretan, on the other hand, has the experience and vision to solve these issues facing the airport. Eric can bring in other low-cost airlines to PGD. Eric can keep ticket prices low by increasing competition for Allegiant and not charging higher fees to passengers and the airlines. Eric can work closer with the FAA and neighborhood groups to deal with aircraft noise. Eric can help keep Charlotte County property taxes low through a vibrant commercial/industrial park around the airport. And Eric can absolutely expand the airport without a significant debt.
I’ve had enough with impotent politicians who, no matter how long they are in office, just can’t get things done. I know that Eric Bretan can and will grow the airport in a responsible way that benefits everyone in the Charlotte County community. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.