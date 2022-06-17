Editor:

For some reason, Eric Bretan’s bureaucrat opponent for Airport Authority likes to talk about all the things he can’t do. He can’t attract other airlines to the airport to compete against Allegiant. He can’t affect ticket prices. He can’t deal with aircraft noise. He can’t impact Charlotte County property taxes. He can’t grow the airport without debt, giving financial control over the airport to Wall Street. Is there anything he is able do?

Eric Bretan, on the other hand, has the experience and vision to solve these issues facing the airport. Eric can bring in other low-cost airlines to PGD. Eric can keep ticket prices low by increasing competition for Allegiant and not charging higher fees to passengers and the airlines. Eric can work closer with the FAA and neighborhood groups to deal with aircraft noise. Eric can help keep Charlotte County property taxes low through a vibrant commercial/industrial park around the airport. And Eric can absolutely expand the airport without a significant debt.

I’ve had enough with impotent politicians who, no matter how long they are in office, just can’t get things done. I know that Eric Bretan can and will grow the airport in a responsible way that benefits everyone in the Charlotte County community. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.

Matt Chancey

Punta Gorda

