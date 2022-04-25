As a former Marine, I understand that a strong work ethic, integrity, and commitment are critical characteristics of a leader. That is why I am supporting Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. Eric started an estate jewelry business from the ground up. He did it by treating his customers fairly and always learning. And even though he worked hard running his store, Eric always made time to take his twin boys Leif and Sam to soccer practice or help them with their math homework.
Eric Bretan also made volunteering in the community a priority in his life. He has championed small businesses on the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteered as the vice chairman for the Charlotte County Schools Referendum Oversight Committee. Eric also has spent countless hours working with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts here in Punta Gorda.
Beyond his character, I support Eric’s ideas for the future of the airport. I like the fact that he wants to run the airport in a fiscally conservative way where taxes on passengers and airlines are minimized. Eric doesn’t support the airport taking on meaningful debt. And he wants to grow the commercial base around the airport to help control the increase in our property taxes and create high paying jobs in the county.
I know that Eric Bretan will make an excellent addition to the Airport Authority board so please join me in voting for him this August.
