Eric Bretan’s opponent for Airport Authority believes that the airport is doing “fine” so we should keep the status quo. I don’t believe “good enough” is the bar we should be setting for what should be the crown jewel of Charlotte County. For example, I have family in Kansas City and it is frustrating that Allegiant only flies there a few months out of the year. That is why I support Eric’s vision of adding additional airlines to bring down fares and increase destination cities.
I also would like to have a greater percentage of county taxes paid by commercial businesses rather than residential property taxes. Eric wants to use PGI to develop a thriving airport commercial/industrial park which would be a magnet for high-paying jobs and tax revenue.
It is also upsetting to me that there are so many criminal probes going on at the airport. Two out of the five Airport Authority board members, including Eric Bretan’s opponent, are being investigated for election fraud. To me, this is not the sign of a healthy organization.
Finally, I believe that control over the airport should remain with the people of Charlotte County. I understand both candidates are against privatization. However, Eric’s opponent has recently stated that he favors debt for PGI and his history of executing large bond offerings makes me worry that Wall Street will gain financial control of the airport.
For these reasons I support Eric Bretan for Airport Authority and I hope you will too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.