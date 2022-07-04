I am writing this letter in support of Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. Not only does Eric have the education, experience, and enthusiasm to immediately contribute to the success of the Punta Gorda Airport, but I believe his vision for the airport will benefit all people of Charlotte County.
Eric has a finance degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He worked in corporate and municipal banking for over 15 years where he advised some of the most successful airports and municipalities in the country.
Most recently, Eric started a small business with his father-in-law in Punta Gorda. He also is currently on the board of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, vice chair of the Charlotte County School Referendum Oversight Committee, and a leader in his local Boy Scout troop.
If elected, Eric is driven to increase the number of airlines at PGI to drive down ticket costs, increase destination cities, and ensure that we are not totally dependent on just one airline for the survival of the airport. Eric also wants to maintain a low-cost airport where airlines and passengers do not pay substantial fees for the use of the facilities. Eric plans to grow the commercial/industrial area around the airport to increase tax revenue and high paying jobs. And Eric wants to work with the FAA to ensure everything is being done to limit aircraft noise over residential areas.
Please join me in supporting Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
