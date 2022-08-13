Rob Hancik and his supporters sure like to make up interesting stories. First, they spun a tale that his opponent for Airport Authority, Eric Bretan, supports privatizing the airport. In fact, Eric has campaigned against privatizing the airport since the first interview he gave with The Daily Sun and has maintained this position for the entirety of his campaign.
Next they wove the ridiculous and false narrative that Eric Bretan is the pawn of mysterious and nefarious politicians and together they were going to sell the airport to some investor group or something of the sort. Sounds to me like a great future John Grisham book.
Now the story is that Charlotte County is better off without Allegiant and commercial airline service. Most serious people understand that this would be devastating for our economy and quality of life.
If Rob Hancik truly was a man of experience and a good judgment, you would think he would be consistently campaigning on his voting record and specific areas where he has improved the airport. Maybe I just didn’t read the paper the days that those letters and articles were published.
That is why I support Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. He has laid out a thoughtful and achievable plan to elevate the airport to benefit all citizens of Charlotte County. Eric is a man of integrity, education, and intelligence. He is a small business owner and is a leader in many community organizations. Please vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
