In a page taken out of the Democrat handbook, Rob Hancik has focused his campaign for Airport Authority around baseless conspiracy theories reminiscent of the presidential campaign of 2020. And just as the Democrats did that year, he does this so voters do not focus on his tax and spend ideology and left-wing liberal economic beliefs.
During his career, Hancik has consistently voted to increase taxes paid for by commercial airline passengers and airlines. He has also been a strong proponent of increasing the debt load of the two airports he has worked for. And Hancik has never prioritized the commercial development around the airport, believing that government growth is more important than business growth in Charlotte County.
In contrast, Eric Bretan believes that keeping fees low at the airport will lead to greater growth in passengers and revenue. Eric Bretan believes that in a time of increasing interest rates, the airport should not be eager to take on debt. Eric Bretan believes that Charlotte County benefits from a thriving commercial/industrial park around the airport.
So I ask voters not to be distracted by the liberal spin machine. Eric Bretan wants to bring conservative economic values back to the Airport Authority. Say no to high taxes and debt spending. Vote for Eric Bretan.
