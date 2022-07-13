When you vote for a candidate for Airport Authority, what you are really doing is voting for that person’s vision for the Airport. On one hand, Eric Bretan wants to add additional airlines to lower ticket prices, increase travel destinations, and ensure that the airport is not dependent on one airline for its existence. Eric’s opponent is content with the status quo of one airline currently at the airport.
Eric Bretan believes that Charlotte County voters should remain in control of PGI, rebuffing Wall Street and Big Finance by rejecting bond offerings and privatization. Eric’s opponent left his previous airport with over $100 million of debt and has stated numerous times that he favors increased debt loads at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Eric Bretan feels that the Airport can best be run with a low-fee model where passengers and airlines pay minimal costs to use the airport. Airport revenue would come from rental cars, parking, and leases. Eric’s opponent has always voted for and supported higher passenger fees and airline fees. He even voted against CEO and low-cost proponent James Parish as well as the current rental car fee structure.
Finally, Eric Bretan wants to expand the commercial/industrial park around the airport to bring high paying jobs to Charlotte County, increase the county’s tax base, and drive airport revenue. Again, his opponent is content with the status quo.
I believe and support Eric Bretan’s vision for the Punta Gorda Airport. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
