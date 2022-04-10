When you look at character, experience, and ideas, Eric Bretan is the clear choice for Airport Authority board. Eric is a father of two boys in Punta Gorda Middle School and owns a small business in PGI which he grew from the ground up with his father-in-law. He volunteers his time with the Boy Scouts, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and Charlotte County schools and is on the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee.
Eric has an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of Business and spent 15 years advising large companies, municipalities, and airports on growth strategies and minimizing financial risks. Eric believes that the airport should keep its commercial airline fees low while his opponent has consistently voted to raise these charges.
I frequently fly to Appleton, Wisconsin to visit friends and family and would hate to either pay more for my ticket or have Allegiant cancel the route because of higher costs imposed by the airport. Eric also believes that the airport should prioritize attracting new industrial and commercial businesses on land owned by the airport. This will result in more airport revenue to fund its growth while at the same time increasing the Charlotte County tax base and bringing new jobs to the area.
Please consider Eric Bretan for Airport Authority board. He has my vote.
