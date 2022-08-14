The Punta Gorda Airport has succeeded through dynamic leadership and an ability to identify new ideas and act on them expeditiously. That is how the airport transformed from a WWII relic to a thriving airline destination, featuring a prime low-cost airline. These transformations occurred when the board and staff saw opportunities and chose to examine them before accepting or rejecting them. I was a part of all those changes as a commissioner from the first terminal, to the air traffic control tower, to the airlines, and more.
For 24 years, I served on a board that looked for ways to improve, not just ways to preserve. This airport can continue its success, but it needs energy and revitalization. It has turned away from innovation. It needs new focus.
Eric Bretan sees a new brilliant future for our airport. I only recently met Eric, after he filed to run for Airport Authority. I was impressed with his ideas. Though we do not agree on many issues, in my opinion he has what it takes to make a good commissioner. He listens and evaluates ideas. He learns quickly and is concerned about the airport’s future and its impact on our community. His business acumen and knowledge of the business side of airports is exactly what the airport needs.
I believe Eric Bretan will be an outstanding commissioner for the airport. I will be voting for Eric and I ask that you do, too.
