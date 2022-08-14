Editor:

The Punta Gorda Airport has succeeded through dynamic leadership and an ability to identify new ideas and act on them expeditiously. That is how the airport transformed from a WWII relic to a thriving airline destination, featuring a prime low-cost airline. These transformations occurred when the board and staff saw opportunities and chose to examine them before accepting or rejecting them. I was a part of all those changes as a commissioner from the first terminal, to the air traffic control tower, to the airlines, and more.

