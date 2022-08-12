I grew up here and am familiar with our town’s history. I moved back nearly a decade ago to raise my children and am comfortable saying that I understand the current mood of most locals. I have no interest in Charlotte County establishing “big city” vibes or even becoming the next “#1 Coastal Town” to move to. I do, however, have an interest in our little piece of paradise being prosperous; yet keep the reality and the feeling of hometown in place. Growth is necessary but how do we do it and under whose leadership?
Let me introduce you to Eric Bretan.
Eric Bretan is a family man and a small business owner. He is a dedicated husband, father, and friend. He has a natural inclination for business, university degrees to enforce his knowledge of finances and successful career experience - better yet life experience - to envision the future of our town and airport.
Eric is fair, sensible, and realistic. He too wants his family and business to blossom, along with the amenities of our community - cultivating growth, creating and expanding on opportunities and above all caring for the citizens of Charlotte County.
The time has come for change in the District 2 seat of our Airport Authority. Eric Bretan is the leader with the mindset and background to accomplish what’s ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.