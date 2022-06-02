Eric Bretan’s challenger for Airport Authority likes to claim he is a more “experienced” candidate and therefore is entitled to your vote. I decided to research his background to see what this “experience” entailed.
While working for the Springfield-Branson airport, Eric’s opponent championed the issuance of over $100 million in debt, the bulk of which the airport and its passengers are still paying off today. He also imposed significant fees both on passengers and the airlines that flew into the airport, making it a high-cost airport to fly into and resulting in higher ticket prices for passengers. While at Punta Gorda Airport, Eric’s challenger has repeatedly attempted to raise costs on Allegiant and its passengers. He has also promoted the idea of debt financing for PGD.
In contrast, Eric Bretan has the experience to elevate the Punta Gorda Airport. He has an MBA from Wharton School of Business. Eric spent 15 years working with the most successful airports, municipalities, and corporations in the country, analyzing their business models and helping them grow. He is also a small business owner, understanding what it takes to operate and expand an enterprise without taking on debt. And Eric has worked with the many of the institutions and non-profits within Charlotte County to better comprehend what it takes to make the area a better place to live and work.
There is “experience” and then there is experience. That is why I am voting for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
