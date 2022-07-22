I was excited to see that The Daily Sun supported Eric Bretan as an agent for change, stating that if you feel the airport can be better you may want to vote for Bretan. I 100% agree with this assessment of Eric as I too believe that the airport can be better and Eric Bretan is the right person to make that happen.
Eric first has the experience to improve the Punta Gorda Airport. He is a Wharton business school grad and has worked in municipal and corporate finance for over 15 years. He is also a small business owner and entrepreneur. Eric is very active in community organizations including leadership roles in the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, School Referendum Oversight Committee, and local Boy Scouts. He has forged deep relationships with many of our community leaders that he can bring to the Airport Authority.
Eric Bretan also has the right platform to elevate the airport. He rejects privatization of PGD as well as issuing significant future debt. Eric has a plan to bring additional airlines to the airport both to increase the number of destination cities as well as to ensure the airport is not reliant on a single airline for its existence. Eric also will grow the commercial/industrial park around the airport which will attract high paying jobs and much needed tax revenue to Charlotte County.
Eric Bretan is the candidate of improvement for the Punta Gorda airport. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.