When I evaluate a candidate for political office, I ask myself two simple questions. First, does the person have the experience to do a good job in the role? And second, what is that person’s motivation to run for that position? When I ask these questions of the candidates running for the Airport Authority, it becomes very clear that Eric Bretan is the right person for the job.
Eric has an undergraduate degree in finance and marketing from the University of Virginia and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of Business. He spent 15 years working with some of the most successful corporations, municipalities, and airports in the United States, advising them on growth and risk mitigation strategies. Eric then took those skills and started a successful small business here in Punta Gorda.
Eric Bretan’s twin boys attend Punta Gorda Middle School and his primary reason in running for Airport Authority is to make Charlotte County a place where his sons would want to live and thrive. Eric has already demonstrated this passion through his work as a board member of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, vice chair Referendum Oversight Committee for Charlotte County Schools, and various roles with the local Boy Scouts. Eric believes that a low-cost, successful airport can improve the quality of life for all residents via lower taxes, more high-quality jobs, and easier/cheaper travel throughout the country.
Eric Bretan has earned my vote for Airport Authority, I hope he has earned yours too.
