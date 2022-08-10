It is time! Eric Bretan is the best candidate for the Airport Authority.
I lived in Burnt Store Meadows and now in Babcock Ranch, who is elected for Airport Authority is veryimportant to me. It comes down to experience and platform. Eric has a MBA from The Wharton School of Business and then spent 15 years working in corporate and municipal finance where he advised some of the most well-run airports across the country. Eric is an entrepreneur, starting his own business in Punta Groda while serving his community volunteering at the Punta Gorda Camber of Commerce, Charlotte County Schools, and the local Boy Scouts.
I have know Eric for many years in the community and through Boy Scouts. I know that as an Airport Authority board member he will work to attract new airlines to the airport. In doing this, Eric will ensure we are not dependent on a single airline, increase destination cities and keep ticket prices low. Eric will work to develop the commercial/industrial park to attract high paying jobs and much needed tax revenue.
I know that Eric will also improve relations with the city, county, and School Board. He rejects privatizing the airport along with significant debt issuance, and he pledges to work with residential communities and the FAA to mitigate aircraft noise around high-density population areas.
Please vote for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. He is the right person for this critical role in our community.
