Julie Price ran for Airport Authority four years ago. It was evident she knew nothing whatsoever about the airport, and was the shill of the airport privatization cabal that just won’t go away. Eric Bretan, currently running for the incumbent Rob Hancik’s seat, seems to be the reincarnation of Julie Price, and likewise knows nothing whatsoever about the airport. It is also notable that like the other privatization candidates, he was totally invisible in local political circles before he suddenly appeared out of nowhere to run.
He has a standard speech about his opponent wanting to raise taxes (the airport doesn’t have any taxing authority), lowering the cost of airfares (airfares are set by the airline, not the airport), and dealing with noise from approaching aircraft (totally under the control of the FAA). When asked anything specific about the nuts and bolts of airport operation, all he can do is punt, and alas, the ball always lands behind him.
He has been corrected several times as to this ascription of powers to Rob Hancik that neither Hancik nor the entire Airport Authority has, but he just keeps singing the same song. I will grant that Eric Bretan has brought something new to local politics – a higher level of sleaze than we’ve seen in the past.
Rob Hancik has been the true anchor of our Airport Authority, with a background of 35 years of management of a large airport. A vote for Hancik is a vote for honesty, integrity, and expertise.
