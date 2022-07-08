After considerable and consistent reading of The Daily Sun Letters to the Editor it seems to me that most of the contributors need a short lesson in local civics. The Charlotte County Airport Authority at Punta Gorda Airport is an organization which by state authority operates the Punta Gorda Airport and receives no money from the county.
The airport pays the county for several services including police, fire and security. There are five members on the Airport Authority Board and all decisions are required to be brought up at public meetings as a motion, discussed, then voted on, and passed by a majority of the five members. No one member can dictate the outcome of an issue.
The Airport Authority operates with around $4 million profit to match federal grant money for airport improvements. Over the years those grants properly managed, have allowed the Punta Gorda Airport to become the premier facility that it is today. Rob Hancik was instrumental in guiding the decisions of those improvements and has a vast knowledge of airport management and a history of success. He is a pilot and understands airport operations.
His opponent has no airport management skills or experience. He must need the money, $7,500 per year and all the rubber chicken he can eat, since his knowledge of airport management is nonexistent. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
This primary election is open to all political affiliations and early voting starts Aug. 8. Mail in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day August 23.
