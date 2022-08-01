There’s so much misleading information being published by Bretan and friends regarding the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) Authority election, again!
Bringing more airline service into PGD; if he knows anything about how airlines choose their destinations, he’s sure not showing it.
My family and I have been involved with airlines, airports, aircraft owners and airport businesses for over 50 years. Airlines do major research into areas before adding a city as a destination. And, if they do consider a new city, it certainly won’t be one that’s within 10-15 minutes flight time of cities they already serve. They’ve already invested a lot of time and money into Fort Myers (RSW) and Sarasota (SRQ); allotted airplanes, crews, gate facilities, etc. If a major airline did come into PGD, be guaranteed it will be routed through one of their hub cities and you will never change planes. They feed the hubs to make smaller destinations profitable.
With more airline service, you will have more noise…seems to be a complaint right now. Arrival and departure routes are established by the FAA; safety being primary concern.
The airport board does not set fees charged for passenger tickets. All airlines at all airports have to pay certain fees for the use of the airport and facilities. Our airport (PGD) has some of the lowest fees which means cheaper tickets.
Rob Hancik has a lifetime of knowledge and experience and is needed to keep a well-run airport here in Charlotte County.
