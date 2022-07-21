Who is Eric Bretan? As someone that has known him for more than 15 years, I am in a unique position to answer this important question as he runs for Airport Authority. First and foremost, Eric is a husband and a father. On any given school night, you can usually find him on the sideline of a soccer field or driving one of his teenage sons to an after-school activity.
Eric is also a small business owner. He moved to Punta Gorda to start a business with his father-in-law in order to fulfill his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.
Eric is a volunteer. He donates his time to various community organizations including leadership positions in the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County School Referendum Oversight Committee, and local Boy Scout troop.
Eric is an experienced finance professional. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of Business and worked for 15 years in corporate and municipal finance. He has advised some of the most innovative airports in the county.
But most importantly, Eric Bretan is someone who cares. He is not running for Airport Authority for the recognition or fame. He is doing it because he genuinely believes he can improve the airport and the overall Charlotte County community. I have seen Eric accomplish whatever he puts his mind to which is why I am supporting him for Airport Authority. Please vote for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
