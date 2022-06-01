Who will control the Punta Gorda Airport going forward? The upcoming Airport Authority election will determine the answer to this critical question which is why I will be supporting Eric Bretan and his vision for the Punta Gorda Airport.
Eric’s opponent for the Airport Authority has not done a good job in attracting new airlines to the airport. As a result, Allegiant has monopoly type control over the institution and can use that power in any way it sees fit, whether that benefits the citizens of Charlotte County or not. Eric Bretan, on the other hand, is campaigning to bring additional airlines to the airport to increase competition with Allegiant. This will have the dual benefit of bringing ticket prices down as well as limiting the control of Allegiant over the airport.
Second, Eric’s challenger publicly stated that debt is good for the Punta Gorda Airport. This is not a new belief for him as he initiated the issue of a $100 million debt issuance at his previous job working for the Springfield-Branson Airport. Debt issuance gives big institutional investors like Black Rock and other Wall Street firms control over an airport’s financials. Eric believes that the airport can expand without the need of a big bond issue and will fight against new debt.
I believe that operational and financial control of PGD should stay with the people of Charlotte County, not Wall Street or Allegiant Airlines. That is why I will be voting for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
