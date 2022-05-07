As a frequent traveler, having a convenient, low-cost airport in Punta Gorda is extremely important to me and my family. This is why I am supporting Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. Eric believes the airport should keep the taxes paid by commercial airline passengers and airlines low. The airport already has over $30 million in cash that it is not currently using, why should passengers and airlines pay more to fly out of the airport? I’ve been having to fly out of Sarasota to save money.
Eric’s opponent for Airport Authority believes that airlines and passengers should pay higher fees for their use of the airport. He is also on record saying that it’s a good idea for the airport to have debt. Could this be a reason that other airlines are not flying into Punta Gorda? I would love it for Southwest or JetBlue to start service at PGD and I think with Eric’s leadership this can become a reality.
I also appreciate the fact that Eric Bretan wants the airport to work much more closely with the FAA to ensure that everything that can be done is done to minimize noise over residential areas. In contrast, when his opponent hears of aircraft noise complaints from his constituents, he brushes them off and tells them to speak with staff.
I believe Eric Bretan is the clear choice for Airport Authority. I hope you do too and will vote for Eric this August. Thank you!
